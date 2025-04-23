Saints Making Calls About Moving Down From No. 9, Possibly Back Into Rd. 1 For QB

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Saints have made calls to teams around the league about trading the No. 9 overall pick.

Schultz explains that the Saints are looking to move down the board “slightly” to pick up some additional draft capital.

According to Schultz, the leaguewide belief is that the Saints would package the additional draft capital in another trade to move back into the latter part of round one for a quarterback.

Schultz says this is a strategy that teams around the league believe the Saints are considering.

The Saints’ quarterback position remains a fluid situation, given the recent reporting that Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury.

New Orleans could pass on a quarterback at No. 9 and weigh their options as the rest of round one plays out. But waiting until the second round to take a quarterback would be risky, considering that there are quarterback-needy teams ahead of them.

