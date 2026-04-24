2026 NFL Draft: Best Available Prospects

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books with 32 players coming off the board Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Day two of the draft is when things start to really get interesting, as there are still notable names and good prospects available for teams to target in rounds two and three.

Here’s an updated look at the best available prospects heading into Day two based on Ethan Woodie’s Top 200 Big Board:

6: Jermod McCoy — CB, Tennessee

A 6-1, 188-pound transfer from Oregon State, McCoy plays under control at all times. With smooth hips and fluid transition abilities, he’s sticky man coverage, keeping his man on lockdown with quick feet and natural reaction skills. In press coverage, he plays with exceptional timing, making initial contact to disrupt the receiver’s route without overextending himself. He has great acceleration and deceleration abilities, matching receivers throughout their routes and easily recovering if he loses a step.

8: Joshua Josephs — ED, Tennessee

A 6-3, 242-pound former four-star recruit, Josephs has a massive wingspan and incredible power for his size, anchoring against the run and playing with exceptional eye discipline. With freakish bend around the edge, he plays with incredible hips and fluid movement, wasting no time turning the corner. His first step off the line is absurdly quick and he converts that speed to power well, exploding on contact to dent the line and create rush opportunities.

16: Christen Miller — DT, Georgia

A 6-4, 321-pound former four-star recruit, Miller has elite foot speed and explosive quickness for an interior defensive lineman. With plus lateral agility as well, he has the fluid movement skills and speed to destroy many interior offensive linemen, shredding their pass sets off the snap. His ability to penetrate the backfield quickly is incredibly disruptive and he did it consistently, whether he made the play himself or caused enough havoc for someone else to. Miller is primarily a run stuffer but flashes considerable upside as a pass rusher, too.

19: Denzel Boston — WR, Washington

A 6-4, 212-pound Washington native, Boston has the size to dominate almost every cornerback he faces. He creates separation against press coverage through physicality and exceptional route running, with fantastic little moves to sell his routes and sharp breaks to get open. A contested catch monster, he plays with great body control and vise-grip hands and reels in all sorts of tough catches. Defenders simply don’t stand a chance one-on-one at the catch point.

20: Malik Muhammad — CB, Texas

A 6-0, 182-pound former four-star recruit, Muhammad is a supreme athlete, smooth as butter in his transitions and with exceptional closing speed from off-coverage. His athleticism translates to one-on-one assignments, with the deep speed to easily cover any receiver he faces and the short-area twitch to mirror shifty receivers through multiple breaks without losing stride. He’s comfortable playing in the slot or even moonlighting at safety, and he has natural ball skills and feel.

21: Daylen Everette — CB, Georgia

A 6-1, 196-pound Virginia native, Everette has true vertical speed that lets him get depth quickly and shut off deep routes before they materialize. He’s comfortable playing multiple positions across the secondary and filling a variety of coverage roles, from deep-field safety to outside corner. With a plus wingspan and great play strength, he’s a bully at the catch point, consistently winning over bigger receivers through his timing, technique and tenacity. In zones, he has great awareness and closes quickly on the ball.

25: T.J. Parker — ED, Clemson

A 6-4, 263-pound four-star recruit, Parker is a masterful technician of a pass rusher, with so many different moves he uses to create pressure. His hand usage in particular is exceptional, with strong initial contact to set the tone and great hand-fighting skills to free himself from blocks. Overwhelming strength is his calling card, and he devastates offensive linemen with his power.

27: Anthony Hill Jr. — LB, Texas

A 6-2, 238-pound former five-star recruit, Hill reads the field incredibly well, putting his foot in the ground and making for the ball-carrier like he was shot out of a cannon. Combined with his impressive lateral quickness and agility, he can make insane plays against the run, covering sideline to sideline and making plays in the backfield.

28: Kayden McDonald — DT, Ohio State

A 6-2, 326-pound run stuffer in the middle, McDonald is a game-changing run defender. He regularly takes on double teams, easily holding his ground and often resetting the line of scrimmage back. His play strength is elite, occupying space and funneling the action towards his linebackers to come up and make tackles. He’s not passive, though — he’s more than capable of making plays himself, as evidenced by his absurd 65-tackle junior season as a defensive tackle.

29: Jacob Rodriguez — LB, Texas Tech

A 6-1, 231-pound converted quarterback, Rodriguez is a devastating run defender, covering sideline to sideline with ease and making smart reads to fill the right gaps. You will never catch him out of position, and he is a master of knifing through small gaps in the blocking scheme to blow up a play and make a critical tackle.

30: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — S, Toledo

A 6-3 and a half, 201-pound Tampa native, McNeil-Warren has plus length and athleticism in the secondary. He’s very fluid in space, with sharp change of direction skills and rapid acceleration that allows him to break on underneath passes and quick cuts to disrupt routes. He doesn’t give up a ton of separation over the middle of the field, baiting quarterbacks into dangerous throws before slamming those throwing windows shut.

32: Jake Golday — LB, Cincinnati

A 6-4 and a half, 239-pound Central Arkansas transfer, Golday is a massive presence in the middle of the defense. He’s incredibly athletic at that size, with great explosiveness and straight-line speed. In coverage, he has excellent range and fluidity in space, mirroring receivers through routes and playing physical at the catch point.

33: Max Klare — TE, Ohio State

A 6-4, 246-pound transfer from Purdue, Klare is an elite route runner for the position. He can beat linebackers down the field and is too big for safeties and corners to match at the catch point. He’s fast and can decelerate surprisingly well for a man his size, creating consistent separation down the field. After the catch, he’s got some juice, though he’s more liable to run through someone than make them miss in the open field.

35: Emmanuel Pregnon — G, Oregon

A 6-4, 315-pound USC transfer, Pregnon is as refined as they come after six years of college football. His hand placement and timing in the run game are immaculate, knocking defenders off-balance and maintaining tight control of the rep. Once he locks onto someone, he’s tough to shake, with massive hands and a crushing grip that controls the point of attack. In pass protection, he has an unmovable anchor, walling off against even the strongest bull rushes.

40: D’Angelo Ponds — CB, Indiana

A 5-9, 182-pound James Madison transfer, Ponds is an incredibly explosive athlete. With elite change-of-direction skills and a blazing fast top speed, he can stay sticky with anyone in man coverage. He has silky-smooth hips and such natural deceleration skills that he rarely cedes any separation, even on quick routes designed to get easy yards.

43: Keith Abney II — CB, Arizona State

A 5-10, 187-pound youth champion speed skater, Abney is an exceptionally fluid athlete. He offers no purchase to a receiver on his break, cleanly decelerating to prevent separation windows and using his smooth hips to stay attached. With quick feet and great recovery speed, he can close passing lanes from off coverage as well, or on the occasions he loses a step throughout the route.

44: Eli Stowers — TE, Vanderbilt

A 6-4, 239-pound former quarterback and New Mexico State transfer, Stowers is a supreme vertical athlete who holds the Combine records in both the vertical and broad jumps. He threatens the defense over the top on every snap, capable of blowing past linebackers and even safeties with ease. It’s more than just long speed, too, as he has the quick burst to get up to top speed quickly and forces defenses to play with a softer cushion than most tight ends typically get.

45: Avieon Terrell — CB, Clemson

A 5-11, 186-pound Atlanta native, Terrell plays as physically as any corner I’ve scouted, punishing ball carriers in run support with routine highlight-reel hits often resulting in forced fumbles. He doesn’t play aggressively just in run support, though, leveling big hits at the catch point to dislodge the ball and break up passes. He’s a smooth mover with excellent transition abilities, mirroring receivers through their routes with ease.

47: Cashius Howell — ED, Texas A&M

A 6-2 and a half, 251-pound Bowling Green transfer, Howell plays with burst off the snap. He’s moving before anyone else is, engaging his blocker and setting the tone for the rep. Few players in this class have as deep and as varied a bag of pass rush moves as he does, and he keeps tackles guessing all game long with his approach to each play.

49: Chris Bell — WR, Louisville

A 6-2, 222-pound receiver from Mississippi, Bell is built more like a running back than a receiver. He uses his size to his advantage, punishing defenders after the catch and running through arm tackles. With legit speed and surprising quickness and short-area agility, he creates separation at all levels of the field, tempoing his routes well and selling fakes to give himself extra space.

50: Gennings Dunker — G, Iowa

A 6-5, 319-pound college tackle, Dunker is a true people mover. There’s nothing he loves more than a violent finish to a block. In short yardage and goal line situations, he generates explosive vertical displacement, carving holes in the defensive front to pave lanes for the offense to use.

52: Keionte Scott — CB, Miami

A 5-11, 193-pound JUCO transfer, Scott is a phenomenal run defender for the position, playing with aggression and consistently working through blocks to make plays. He has the smooth hips and quick-twitch athleticism to stay with people in man coverage, blanketing receivers in the short and intermediate ranges and forcing tough throwing angles.

53: Germie Bernard — WR, Alabama

A 6-1, 206-pound Washington transfer, Bernard is a polished possession receiver. If you need a clutch first down on a route you know will be open, he’s your guy. With quick feet and an advanced route tree, he can get open anywhere on the field. He’s best over the middle and in the short to intermediate ranges, dicing up defenses and thriving against zone coverage.

54: Treydan Stukes — S, Arizona

A 6-1, 190-pound former walk-on, Stukes is an excellent processor in zone coverage, keeping his eyes on the quarterback without losing track of his responsibilities and cutting off underneath throwing lanes. At the catch point, he plays with physicality, and his bigger frame allows him to deflect passes and disrupt receivers in a way that smaller safeties simply can’t.

56: Colton Hood — CB, Tennessee

A 6-0, 193-pound Colorado transfer, Hood is a versatile corner who can play in a variety of schemes. He’s best in man coverage, though, where he can use his plus athleticism and smooth hips to blanket receivers one-on-one. With good top speed and excellent short-area quickness and change-of-direction skills, he was built to play man coverage, and he gets into and out of his breaks so cleanly.

57: Keyron Crawford — ED, Auburn

A 6-4, 253-pound Arkansas State transfer, Crawford is an impressively fluid athlete. His first step is his best trait, firing off the ball with considerable speed and immediately threatening the outside shoulder of the tackle. With some genuinely twitchy athleticism and a deep bag of pass rush moves, he has a lot in his repertoire, playing with relentless energy and refined skill.

58: Domonique Orange — DT, Iowa State

A 6-2, 322-pound nose tackle nicknamed “Big Citrus,” Orange moves people off the line of scrimmage, bulldozing blockers and completely destroying plays. Dedicated double teams and drive blocks are mere annoyances to him, as he has a strong anchor and isn’t moved off his spot. He combines devastating power with surprisingly light feet for a nose tackle.

59: R Mason Thomas — ED, Oklahoma

A 6-2, 241-pound Fort Lauderdale native, Thomas has an impressive first step off the line of scrimmage that puts tackles in immediate scramble mode. He plays with great hands, keeping his chest clean and winning the leverage battle consistently. As a pass rusher, he has a variety of moves he uses with effectiveness, and has built out a nice set of counters to come back with later in games.

60: Skyler Bell — WR, Connecticut

A 6-0, 192-pound Wisconsin transfer, Bell is an explosive vertical separator. He generates impressive movement off the snap, stacking corners and getting himself open in an instant. Paired that explosiveness with smooth hips and great short-area burst, and you get his incredible separation scores, with sharp routes and quick feet to boot.

61: Nadame Tucker — ED, Western Michigan

A 6-2, 247-pound transfer from Houston, Tucker has been one of “my guys” throughout this draft process. He only has one year of standout production to his name, but his first step off the line is otherworldly and he’s an advanced technician as a pass rusher.

62: Gabe Jacas — ED, Illinois

A 6-4, 260-pound edge rusher from Florida, Jacas is incredibly versatile in his deployment. He logged a lot of snaps as a stand-up rusher for the Fighting Illini, using his immense speed-to-power generation to collapse the pocket and make plays in both phases of the game.

63: Kamari Ramsey — S, USC

A 6-0, 202-pound UCLA transfer, Ramsey an fire downhill and make plays near the line of scrimmage, unafraid of the physicality in traffic and arriving to the ball with purpose.He has the man coverage abilities of a cornerback, able to mirror tight ends and slot receivers with fluidity and quickness.

64: Zion Young — ED, Missouri

A 6-6, 262-pound Michigan State transfer, Young is as stout as they come against the run. Few can match his strength at the point of attack, and his ability to hold the edge is impressive.

65: Connor Lew — C, Auburn

A 6-3 and a half, 310-pound Georgia native, Lew is a fantastic athlete for a center. Get him in space and watch him go to work, as he has quick feet and can reach his marks without getting off-balance, connecting on difficult blocks. A master of leverage, he knows how to make life difficult for taller defenders, consistently getting under their pads and controlling the point of attack.

67: Sam Roush — TE, Stanford

A 6-6, 267-pound Atlanta native, Roush owns the middle of the field, making tough catches in traffic and gaining consistent separation off his cuts. At the catch point, his frame becomes a weapon, and he knows how to box out smaller defensive backs. You can stick him on the end as an extra offensive lineman when you need one, or split him out wide to create mismatches in the passing game.

68: Lee Hunter — DT, Texas Tech

A 6-3 and a half, 318-pound Central Florida transfer, Hunter is a tremendous run defender, manning multiple gaps and blowing up rushing plays with his presence alone. He demolishes offensive linemen on contact, with overwhelming strength at the point of attack and the anchor to hold his ground against dedicated drive blocks.

69: Sam Hecht — C, Kansas State

A 6-4, 303-pound zero-star recruit, Hecht excels on the move in the run game. He’s so smooth in space and knows what he’s doing out there, finding defenders to attack rather than just passively waiting for them to run into his path. His hand usage is superb, staying active and aggressive, maintaining proper leverage and consistently winning hand fights.

70: Bryce Lance — WR, North Dakota State

A 6-3, 204-pound Minnesota native, Lance stacks cornerbacks vertically down the field, creating separation deep with his long strides and blazing acceleration. Watching him move at his size is a joy. He just eats up ground, galloping down the field with quick, explosive strides that dust defenders.

71: Chandler Rivers — CB, Duke

A 5-9 and a half, 185-pound slot cornerback, Rivers is an exceptionally fluid athlete. He’s a four-year college veteran who reads the quarterback well and is always in phase with the receiver.

72: Zakee Wheatley — S, Penn State

A 6-3, 203-pound Maryland native, Wheatley has true sideline-to-sideline range as a single-high safety, covering both sidelines and flying around the back end of the defense. His speed lets him trigger downhill on underneath routes with precision and excellent timing, blowing up passing lanes and making contact at the catch point without drawing flags.

73: A.J. Haulcy — S, LSU

A 6-0, 215-pound Houston transfer, Haulcy is most comfortable in zone coverage, with natural instincts and the ability to fire downhill in an instant. He thrives breaking on underneath routes, putting his foot in the ground and blowing up the receiver when the ball arrives.

74: CJ Allen — LB, Georgia

A 6-1, 230-pound four-star recruit, Allen flies around the field, bringing the boom as a tackler from sideline to sideline. He reads the field well, making his run fits with both speed and precision to bring the ball carrier down. Even when offensive linemen get their hands on him, he works through their blocks, with great hand usage and the power necessary to free himself to make plays.

75: Dani Dennis-Sutton — ED, Penn State

A 6-6, 256-pound former five-star recruit, Dennis-Sutton is a truly ascending player. A monster athlete with incredible power at his disposal, he is a plus in run defense and flashed untapped upside as a pass rusher down the stretch of the season.

76: Chase Bisontis — G, Texas A&M

A 6-5, 315-pound guard from New Jersey, Bisontis is a powerful run blocker. He’s a major plus in drive blocking situations, coming up clutch in plenty of short-yardage and goal-line scenarios. When he gets his hands on a defender, he locks on and just moves them, exerting his control over the line of scrimmage with the kinds of people-mover blocks that get the whole team fired up.

77: Derrick Moore — ED, Michigan

A 6-4, 255-pound Baltimore native, Moore generates exceptional pass rush production. His speed-to-power conversion is impressive for his size and he complements it with a diverse array of moves he uses to beat tackles.

78: Zachariah Branch — WR, Georgia

A 5-9, 177-pound USC transfer, Branch is a blazingly fast receiver who does a ton of dirty work over the middle of the field despite his size. His separation scores are ludicrous and he’s much tougher than you’d expect for someone with his profile.

79: Mike Washington Jr. — RB, Arkansas

A 6-1, 223-pound New Mexico State transfer, Washington has a ridiculous size/speed combination for a running back. He ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and jumped 39 inches in the vertical and 10-feet-eight-inches in the broad. His explosiveness is visible on tape, as he is a downhill runner who can really turn on the jets when he hits that hole.

80: J.C. Davis — OT, Illinois

A 6-4, 322-pound JUCO transfer, Davis is a mauler in the run game, eating up defenders and driving them off the ball. He’s a nightmare for linebackers and safeties to see in space, and he loves finishing plays angry. Against bull rushes, he anchors and holds his ground, stonewalling the pass rusher.

81: Jake Slaughter — C, Florida

A 6-5, 303-pound three-star recruit, Slaughter is an all-world pass protector, playing under supreme control at all times. His hand usage is masterful and he knows how to manipulate spacing on the interior, pinning pass rushers inside and congesting the areas they can work from.

82: Romello Height — ED, Texas Tech

A 6-3, 239-pound transfer from Georgia Tech via Auburn and USC, Height is out there to do one thing. While he’s undersized and gets moved around against the run, his explosive first step and ridiculous speed around the edge give him a clear path to NFL production.

83: Kyle Louis — LB, Pittsburgh

A 6-0, 220-pound backer from New Jersey, Louis checks every box you could want in a smaller linebacker — fast, fluid, and explosive. He can close on the ball carrier in an instant, shutting off cutback lanes and utilizing a reliable tackling form.

84: Dae’Quan Wright — TE, Ole Miss

A 6-4, 246-pound Virginia Tech transfer, Wright takes on blocking assignments most tight ends would never be asked to do, routinely solo blocking defensive ends on the line of scrimmage. At his size, he’s blazingly fast, getting vertical on linebackers and safeties and threatening the seams on every snap.

85: Elijah Sarratt — WR, Indiana

A 6-2 and a half, 210-pound Saint Francis transfer, Sarratt dominates the middle of the field as a savvy possession receiver. He’s such a crafty route runner with impressive body control at the catch point and a knack for making tough catches in traffic.

86: Brandon Cisse — CB, South Carolina

A 6-0, 189-pound specimen of an athlete, Cisse is explosive and fast, a great combination. His lack of physicality is frustrating at times but his tools are so enticing.

87: Trey Zuhn III — OT, Texas A&M

A 6-6 and a half, 312-pound Colorado native, Zuhn doesn’t allow his height to stop him from gaining the proper leverage, getting low in his stance and staying balanced. In the run game, he plays with genuine nastiness, pancaking defenders and always playing through the whistle.

88: Jalen Farmer — G, Kentucky

A 6-5, 312-pound Florida transfer, Farmer is a violent, powerful blocker. He has long arms and a grip that never quits, locking onto his matchup and driving them out of the play. One of the best drive blockers in this class, Farmer is excellent in short-yardage and goal-line situations, gouging holes in the defensive scheme for his back to run through.

89: Jonah Coleman — RB, Washington

A 5-8, 220-pound Arizona transfer, Coleman punishes defenders in the hole, routinely driving through multiple tacklers before they manage to get him on the ground. Because he has a compact frame and lower center of gravity, he’s a naturally difficult target for defenders to get hands on.

90: Genesis Smith — S, Arizona

A 6-2, 202-pound former three-star recruit, Smith is an incredibly versatile coverage piece on the back end. With a freakishly long wingspan and smooth transition abilities, he almost looks more like a corner out there, seamlessly matching receivers through their routes in man coverage.

91: Mikail Kamara — ED, Indiana

A 6-1, 262-pound transfer from James Madison, Kamara is a bully on the line of scrimmage. He uses his natural leverage to his advantage, getting underneath blockers with a quick first step and creating havoc at the point of attack.

92: Bud Clark — S, TCU

A 6-1, 188-pound Louisiana native, Clark is a true playmaker, making big play after big play and forcing tons of turnovers. He has great instincts against the run, firing up from depth to make plays on the ball-carrier.

93: Ja’Kobi Lane — WR, USC

A 6-4, 200-pound receiver from Arizona, Lane is a dynamic red zone threat. He’s a master of using his body to shield defenders away from the ball, making impressive catches look simple with his plus body control and acrobatic footwork.

94: LT Overton — ED, Alabama

A 6-3, 274-pound Texas A&M transfer, Overton just moves in a way that shouldn’t be possible at his size. A staunch run defender with crazy pass rush reps on tape, it’s just a matter of staying healthy and putting it all together at the next level.

95: Deion Burks — WR, Oklahoma

A 5-10, 180-pound Purdue transfer, Burks is an absurdly gifted athlete. His production wasn’t stellar in a lackluster Oklahoma offense, but he’s a rocked-up, twitchy athlete with plus ball skills and pound-for-pound strength.

96: Jalon Kilgore — S, South Carolina

A 6-1, 210-pound high school track star, Kilgore is a matchup weapon against tight ends and bigger slot receivers. He has a strong tackling form and the length to be a real problem for offenses, especially when lined up in the slot against smaller receivers.

97: Antonio Williams — WR, Clemson

A 5-11 and a half, 187-pound South Carolina native, Williams is a nasty route runner who creates easy separation deep down the field. He’s a weapon on those routes, with plus ball-tracking abilities and short-area quickness.

98: Pat Coogan — C, Indiana

A 6-5, 311-pound Notre Dame transfer, Coogan has a workmanlike mentality in both phases of the offense. He’s a fantastic pass protector, disrupting interior pass rushers with superb timing on his punches. When faced with crafty 3-techs, he matches them in hand fighting, using his strong hands and rapid movements to keep the defender off balance and unable to execute their moves.

99: Jaishawn Barham — ED, Michigan

A 6-3 and a half, 240-pound converted off-ball linebacker and Maryland transfer, Barham is still adjusting to the position switch. But he plays with relentless energy and toughness against the run, and can only continue to grow as a pass rusher.

100: Chris Brazzell II — WR, Tennessee

A 6-4, 198-pound Tulane transfer, Brazzell has a ridiculous size/speed combination. His best work comes on deep balls, as he’s able to use his plus speed to break down the field and make acrobatic catches over helpless defenders.

101: Ted Hurst — WR, Georgia State

A 6-4, 206-pound transfer from Valdosta State, Hurst is an explosive receiver who consistently attacks defenses vertically. For a tall receiver, he’s great after the catch, and he’s a red zone weapon with great hands as well.

102: Albert Regis — DT, Texas A&M

A 6-1, 295-pound high school track star, Regis has incredible anchor strength, shrugging off double teams with ease and holding his ground against even the most dedicated work from the offensive line. He knows what he’s out there to do, manning his gaps and maintaining leverage against the run to force the ball carrier where other defenders can make plays.

103: Michael Trigg — TE, Baylor

A 6-4, 240-pound former basketball player, Trigg is so effortlessly smooth and fluid on the field, running crisp routes like a receiver despite his bigger size. With plus acceleration and deceleration skills and twitchy feet, he dusts linebackers and safeties in man coverage, making them look silly at times.

104: Logan Jones — C, Iowa

A freakish athlete at 6-3, 299 pounds, Jones is a polished pass protector. He is a wall in the middle of the offensive line, with top-notch hand usage and recovery skills.

105: Eli Raridon — TE, Notre Dame

A 6-6, 245-pound former four-star recruit, Raridon has long strides that eat up space and he can attack vertically pretty well. I like his change of direction ability for his size, and he’s a decently fluid athlete, able to run a diverse route tree and create separation.

106: Brian Parker II — C, Duke

A 6-5, 309-pound college tackle who likely moves to the interior in the pros but can be a five-tool player, Parker is a technician on the offensive line, utilizing excellent footwork and advanced hand placement to outwork defensive linemen.

107: Harold Perkins Jr. — LB, LSU

A 6-1, 233-pound Louisiana native, Perkins is exceptionally athletic, with true sideline-to-sideline range and the play speed of a man with his hair on fire. He has incredible range on the back end and can erase entire sides of the field. Combined with his ball skills and instincts, it makes throwing in his direction a risky proposition.

108: Drew Allar — QB, Penn State

A 6-5, 228-pound former five-star recruit, Allar has elite NFL arm talent, able to drive the ball deep down the field with a speed and punch that takes defensive backs by surprise, hitting receivers in stride 40 or 50 yards downfield on a rope. His delivery is easy and repeatable, with a picture-perfect release that maximizes his lower-body power without sacrificing accuracy.

109: Caleb Tiernan — OT, Northwestern

A 6-8, 323-pound Michigan native, Tiernan is a masterful pass protector, blending length, power, and agility. Few men his size have his grace, with eye-catching recovery speed and kickslide consistency. He can cover a lot of ground quickly without losing his balance or leaving himself vulnerable to counters.

110: Malachi Fields — WR, Notre Dame

A 6-4 and a half, 218-pound Virginia transfer, Fields is a massive receiver who has eye-catching deep ball production despite middling athleticism. He’s almost more of a gadget player, but he’s a real weapon in the red zone and can make stuff happen after the catch.

111: Jack Endries — TE, Texas

A 6-5, 245-pound California transfer, Endries is excellent over the middle of the field, shredding zone coverages with plus awareness and feel. As a route runner, he has solid athleticism to beat defenders one-on-one, coming out of his breaks with a suddenness that creates separation against man schemes.

112: Ar’maj Reed-Adams — G, Texas A&M

A 6-6, 314-pound guard from Dallas, Reed-Adams is a mauler on the interior. He’s a power blocker with excellent strength at the point of attack and is a plus in short-yardage situations.

113: Nicholas Singleton — RB, Penn State

A 6-0, 219-pound former five-star recruit, Singleton’s speed is sensational, stressing defenses from the snap with his ability to hit the hole and get downfield in an instant. He’s one of the best one-cut runners in this class, putting his foot in the ground and dusting defenders one-on-one.

114: Jude Bowry — OT, Boston College

A 6-5, 314-pound tackle from Germantown, Maryland, Bowry is an explosive, smooth mover who covers ground quickly in pass protection. That agility translates to run blocking, as well, as he can get out on the move and form a wall in front of his back.

115: Will Lee III — CB, Texas A&M

A 6-1 and a half, 189-pound junior college transfer, Lee has exceptional length for the position and makes throwing windows tough on offenses. He knows how to squeeze routes to the sideline and thrives in press coverage.

116: Demond Claiborne — RB, Wake Forest

A 5-10, 188-pound back from Virginia, Claiborne is a true jitterbug, dancing around defenders with ridiculous lateral agility and quick feet. He’ll wait for blocks to materialize and find the right angles to attack, keeping his feet moving but rarely overcommitting to the wrong hole.

117: Oscar Delp — TE, Georgia

A 6-5, 245-pound Georgia native, Delp is an impressive athlete for the tight end position. His straight-line speed and explosiveness are both elite, and he has the versatility to line up all over the formation.

118: Carson Beck — QB, Miami

A 6-5, 233-pound Georgia transfer, Beck navigates pressure well, stepping up and dodging the rush with subtle movements and keeping his eyes downfield. When kept clean, he’s a machine, dicing up defenses over the middle of the field with exceptional anticipation and timing on in-breaking routes.

119: Kage Casey — OT, Boise State

A 6-6, 310-pound tackle from Oregon, Casey is a smooth mover with a powerful base. He exerts incredible functional strength in his lower half, making him a plus drive blocker and mauler.

120: Bryce Boettcher — LB, Oregon

A 6-1, 230-pound former walk-on and MLB draft pick, Boettcher plays with great instincts, reading the field well and diagnosing plays as they develop. He can stick with tight ends and backs in man coverage, but he’s especially dangerous in zone.

121: Ephesians Prysock — CB, Washington

A 6-3, 196-pound transfer from Arizona, Prysock is a plus run defender for the position. He has unusual fluidity at his size and is versatile across man and zone coverages.

122: Josiah Trotter — LB, Missouri

A 6-2, 237-pound backer from Philadelphia, Trotter is an eraser against the run, sealing lanes and punishing anyone in his path. Powerful at the point of attack, he’s both willing and able to engage blockers, using his plus length and stretch to hold his position and stack and shed when it’s time to make a tackle.

123: Garrett Nussmeier — QB, LSU

A 6-2, 203-pound Louisiana native, Nussmeier is a smaller quarterback who’s most comfortable operating from the pocket. He’s got a great arm, effortlessly hitting throws to the opposite sideline, deep in-cuts, or go balls with excellent velocity and distance.

124: Tim Keenan III — DT, Alabama

A 6-1, 327-pound nose tackle, Keenan owns the line of scrimmage against the run, imposing his will against the opposing offensive line. His hand usage is impressive and he keeps them active at all times, protecting his chest and preventing blockers from grappling him successfully.

125: Keagan Trost — OT, Missouri

A 6-5, 311-pound transfer from Wake Forest (by Morgan State and Indiana State), Trost is a zone-blocking maestro. He’s so fluid on the move, combining his agility with strong drive-blocking and anchor strength.

126: VJ Payne — S, Kansas State

A 6-3, 206-pound prospect from Georgia, Payne has a unique build and skillset for a safety. He’s almost more of a cornerback, with elite athleticism and fluidity in space combined with strong ball skills.

127: Marlin Klein — TE, Michigan

A 6-6, 248-pound tight end from Germany, Klein is raw but extremely athletic, with elite fluidity and twitch in his movements. When he’s cut loose, he simply dusts linebackers and safeties.

128: Joe Royer — TE, Cincinnati

A 6-5, 247-pound Ohio State transfer, Royer is a good athlete and a monster over the middle of the field. He doesn’t drop anything and he’s a master of using his big frame to haul in unbelievable catches in traffic, but he doesn’t offer much as a blocker.

129: Devin Moore — CB, Florida

A 6-3, 198-pound corner from Florida, Moore uses his length and size to his advantage. He’s best when deployed in press-man situations, bothering receivers throughout their routes and high-pointing the football in the air.

130: Kaleb Elarms-Orr — LB, TCU

A 6-2, 234-pound transfer from California, Elarms-Orr developed into a first-team All-Big 12 linebacker. He’s an explosive athlete with impressive closing speed and is never afraid to deliver the hit stick.

131: DJ Campbell — G, Texas

A 6-3, 313-pound guard from Arlington, Campbell uses his long arms to maintain strong leverage throughout each rep. He can anchor with the best of them and got better each year as a starter.

132: CJ Daniels — WR, Miami

A 6-2, 202-pound LSU transfer, Daniels excels over the middle of the field. He’s got quick feet and smooth hips, breaking off his routes cleanly for easy separation on in-breaking routes, presenting an easy target for his quarterback.

133: Seth McGowan — RB, Kentucky

A 6-0, 223-pound New Mexico State transfer, McGowan reads defenses well, processing the action in front of him and finding his rushing lanes. Patience is a virtue that he possesses, waiting for his blocks to develop and taking what’s in front of him.

134: Jadon Canady — CB, Oregon

A 5-10, 181-pound Tulane transfer, Canady is a versatile slot corner. He closes to the ball in an instant and is feisty in man or zone coverages, making life tough for offenses over the middle of the field.

135: Cyrus Allen — WR, Cincinnati

A 5-11, 180-pound Louisiana Tech transfer, Allen is an excellent route runner from the slot. With legitimate vertical speed and a great release package, he projects as a potential future starter in the slot.

136: Josh Cuevas — TE, Alabama

A 6-3, 245-pound transfer from Cal Poly via Washington, Cuevas is a versatile receiving weapon who runs a diverse route tree and can make plays after the catch. He has reliable hands and great feel against zone coverage.

137: Tanner Koziol — TE, Houston

A 6-6 and a half, 247-pound Ball State transfer, Koziol has great size and alignment versatility. You can line him up in the slot or in-line, and he is a reliable hands-catcher with an explosive lower half.

138: Darrell Jackson Jr. — DT, Florida State

A 6-5 and a half, 315-pound Miami transfer, Jackson is a physical, hard-nosed presence on the defensive line. He eats double teams with impunity, stacking them up and holding his ground with proper leverage and great anchor strength.

139: Markel Bell — OT, Miami

A 6-9, 346-pound JUCO transfer, Bell is a mammoth of a human being for pass rushers to try and get around. He has remarkably quick feet for his size and just walls off in pass protection.

140: Chris McClellan — DT, Missouri

A 6-4, 313-pound Florida transfer, McClellan is a wrecking ball against the run. He knows how to manipulate gaps to find openings and make plays in the backfield, with some lateral quickness to his game that shows up in those moments.

141: Skyler Gill-Howard — DT, Texas Tech

A 6-1, 280-pound Northern Illinois transfer, Gill-Howard best fit might be as a 3-4 defensive end. He’s an advanced pass rusher with quick feet and a true bag of moves he uses to slip blocks and get after the quarterback.

142: Kevin Coleman Jr. — WR, Missouri

A 5-10, 180-pound receiver who transferred three times in college, Coleman is a quick slot receiver who wins down the field. He can get separation off the line with good footwork and has nice ball skills at the catch point.

143: Dontay Corleone — DT, Cincinnati

The Godfather himself, Corleone is a 6-0 and a half, 340-pound nose tackle. He dominates in the trenches with some impressive lateral quickness at his size, stonewalling blocking schemes and manning multiple gaps.

144: Nate Boerkircher — TE, Texas A&M

A 6-5 and a half, 245-pound former Nebraska walk-on, Boerkircher is a blocking tight end with some limited receiving upside. He can serve as an extra offensive lineman at times, a true road-grader in the trenches.

145: Davison Igbinosun — CB, Ohio State

A 6-2, 189-pound transfer from Ole Miss, Igbinosun is as physical as they come. He’s a press-man corner through and through, using his size to body up receivers and close off passing lanes.

146: Taurean York — LB, Texas A&M

An undersized 5-11, 226-pound linebacker, York is one of the most skilled prospects in this group. His smaller frame and lack of athleticism cap his ceiling, but he’s such a cerebral player with great timing and instincts in coverage.

147: Eric Rivers — WR, Georgia Tech

A 5-10, 176-pound Florida International transfer, Rivers is a speedster who can win from the slot or on the outside. He knows how to attack press and zone and can win downfield on some impressive reps.

148: Hezekiah Masses — CB, California

A 6-1, 179-pound zone cornerback, Masses has great burst to the ball and plus length to get his hands on passes. His ball production speaks for itself and he moves well for a taller corner.

149: Austin Barber — OT, Florida

A 6-7, 318-pound redshirt senior, Barber is a powerful and versatile run blocker. He can thrive in zone or gap schemes with smooth feet and disciplined hands.

150: DeMonte Capehart — DT, Clemson

A 6-5, 313-pound sixth-year senior, Capehart is a freak athlete with serious power in his hands. He uses his plus length to initiate contact and dominate the point of attack, working off blocks to make tackles.

151: Kaytron Allen — RB, Penn State

A 5-11, 216-pound back from Virginia, Allen is the premier short-yardage back in this class. His patience and vision are outstanding, waiting for blocks to set and defenses to overcommit before hitting the hole with purpose.

152: Tyren Montgomery — WR, John Carroll

A 6-1, 190-pound Division III star, Montgomery showed out at the Senior Bowl. With great ball skills and the speed to stack corners vertically, he can be a mismatch weapon on the outside.

153: Devon Marshall — CB, N.C. State

A 5-11, 200-pound zone corner, Marshall has good speed for the position. He blankets underneath routes from off coverage and has the speed to cover deep — plus he’s a good run defender.

154: Gracen Halton — DT, Oklahoma

A 6-3, 293-pound prospect from San Diego, Halton is an explosive defensive playmaker. His first step is impressive and he can shoot gaps in the run game as well as anyone, but his calling card is as a plus pass rusher on the interior.

155: Brenen Thompson — WR, Mississippi State

A 5-9, 164-pound transfer from Texas, Thompson was the fastest player at this year’s Combine. He’s devastating on crossing routes and deep down the field, though he’ll need to prove his versatility on special teams to be active on game days as a rookie.

156: Kaleb Proctor — DT, Southeastern Louisiana

A 6-2, 291-pound FCS star, Proctor is a developed, athletic pass rusher. He projects as a negative against the run, but his first step is rare and he has an extraordinarily deep bag of pass-rush moves to his name.

157: Rayshaun Benny — DT, Michigan

A 6-3, 298-pound Detroit native, Benny is a two-gapping run stuffer. He’s a little undersized, but he has great length and deceptive pound-for-pound strength. He’s a difficult man to move.

158: George Gumbs Jr. — ED, Florida

A 6-4, 245-pound former walk-on wide receiver at Northern Illinois, Gumbs transformed his game throughout his collegiate career. Right now it’s mostly just athleticism, but his twitched-up frame and powerful hands — combined with plus length — give him a real ceiling in the NFL.

159: Isaiah World — OT, Oregon

A 6-8, 318-pound Nevada transfer, World is an impressive mover at his size. There are technical aspects of his game he needs to clean up, but he blends power and length in a rare way.

160: Jeff Caldwell — WR, Cincinnati

A 6-5, 216-pound transfer from Lindenwood, Caldwell is one of the most ridiculous athletes in Combine history. With exceptional top speed, short-area twitch, and explosiveness, he can be a dynamic weapon if the rest of his skills ever catch up.

161: Deontae Lawson — LB, Alabama

A 6-3, 226-pound former five-star recruit, Lawson struggles as an undersized backer sometimes. But he’s quick and smart, diagnosing the action and covering an impressive range to make plays.

162: Anthony Lucas — ED, USC

A 6-5 and a half, 256-pound Texas A&M transfer, Lucas plays with great leverage and uses his length to control reps at the line of scrimmage. He’s scheme-versatile and can play in multiple alignments.

163: Bishop Fitzgerald — S, USC

A 5-11, 201-pound junior college transfer, Fitzgerald punches above his weight class with exceptional timing and footwork in his play. Despite lacking real NFL athleticism, he managed to hang in the Big Ten by playing smarter and more proficiently than his opponents.

164: Drew Shelton — OT, Penn State

A 6-5, 313-pound high school basketball player, Shelton has experience at multiple positions along the offensive line. He thrives on the move, hitting his marks with speed and precision and showcasing impressive fluidity for a tackle.

165: Billy Schrauth — G, Notre Dame

A 6-5, 310-pound guard who missed a chunk of the season with a knee injury, Schrauth plays with good leverage and a veteran’s hand usage, keeping his chest clean and anchoring strong against bull rushes.

166: Michael Taaffe — S, Texas

A 6-0, 190-pound former walk-on, Taaffe is a good coverage safety who can play man or zone. He stays in phase when asked to play man coverage, but he’s better in zone, reading quarterbacks and making clutch plays on the ball.

167: Cole Payton — QB, North Dakota State

A 6-3, 232-pound Nebraska native, Payton is the most dynamic rushing threat at the quarterback position in this class. When he gets moving, he can fly through defenses, gashing them for huge chunk plays.

168: Tyreak Sapp — ED, Florida

A 6-2, 273-pound edge rusher from Fort Lauderdale, Sapp is a run-stuffing end who projects as a two-down player in the NFL. His pass-rush skill never quite developed, but he knows how to hold the point of attack and take on double teams with confidence.

169: Justin Joly — TE, N.C. State

A 6-3 and a half, 241-pound Connecticut transfer, Joly is a limited athlete but a refined receiving threat. He’ll mostly operate from the slot, but he’s an advanced route runner who knows how to attack all sorts of coverages.

170: Tacario Davis — CB, Washington

A 6-4, 194-pound Arizona transfer, Davis has ridiculous speed at that size. He’s a little stiff in his breaks but that size/speed combination simply can’t be taught.

171: Quintavious Hutchins — ED, Boston College

A 6-3, 233-pound Alabama native, Hutchins chose the Eagles for his education and that character and studious attitude show up on tape. He puts the work in, using his length and explosive movements to attack weaknesses in his opponents’ game.

172: De’Zhaun Stribling — WR, Ole Miss

A 6-2, 207-pound Washington State transfer, Stribling is a true speedster who can be an immediate vertical threat in the NFL. He tracks the deep ball well and has the size to go up and get it over anyone.

173: Cole Brevard — DT, Texas

A 6-3, 346-pound Purdue transfer, Brevard is a run-stuffing nose tackle with a fairly high floor. He’ll play a limited role in the NFL, but for 20 snaps a game, he’ll hold two gaps and force the offensive line to play with minus numbers.

174: Eric Gentry — LB, USC

A 6-7, 221-pound Arizona State transfer, Gentry has an unusual build and skillset. He’s a force off the edge, with impressive range as an off-ball backer, and he takes on blocks well for someone who struggles with natural leverage.

175: Riley Nowakowski — TE, Indiana

A 6-2, 250-pound former walk-on at Wisconsin, Nowakowski is reliable in all three phases of tight end play. He has soft hands and some wiggle after the catch, while also holding his own as a blocker despite his smaller frame.

176: Reggie Virgil — WR, Texas Tech

A 6-2 and a half, 187-pound Miami Ohio transfer, Virgil is a crafty route runner with quick feet and smooth hips. He uses his plus catch radius well, routinely snagging passes away from his frame.

177: Zxavian Harris — DT, Ole Miss

A 6-8, 330-pound mauler, Harris is a monster against the run. His ability to hold the point of attack and shed blockers to make tackles is impressive, but he has serious off-field concerns as a prospect.

178: Dametrious Crownover — OT, Texas A&M

A 6-7, 319-pound high school defensive lineman, Crownover is an impressive zone blocker. He knows how to use his length to his advantage, displacing defenders and clearing space on the move.

179: Max Llewellyn — ED, Iowa

A 6-6, 258-pound edge rusher who grew up just outside of Iowa City, Llewellyn plays with fire and threatens the outside shoulder of the tackle consistently. With a developed bag of counters to work with, he knows how to set up blockers that will pay off with moves deployed later in the game.

180: Dallen Bentley — TE, Utah

A 6-4, 253-pound JUCO transfer, Bentley is an experienced receiving tight end. He eats up zone coverage, with a versatile route tree and extremely reliable hands — he hasn’t dropped a pass in two seasons.

181: Zane Durant — DT, Penn State

A 6-1, 290-pound tackle from Florida, Durant is an explosive athlete with absurd speed and flexibility at his size. To this point, it hasn’t translated to consistent production, but if he puts it all together, he has a special pass-rushing profile.

182: Julian Neal — CB, Arkansas

A 6-1 and a half, 203-pound Fresno State transfer, Neal has a big frame and good awareness in zone coverage, using his length to shut down throwing lanes and close on underneath passes. He can keep up with quicker receivers through their breaks.

183: John Michael Gyllenborg — TE, Wyoming

A 6-6, 249-pound late arrival to the sport, Gyllenborg is an impressively athletic receiving threat at the tight end position. He doesn’t offer a ton as a blocker, but his combination of vertical separation and alignment flexibility gives him untapped upside.

184: Caden Curry — ED, Ohio State

A 6-3, 257-pound edge rusher from Indiana, Curry checked every box you could want in college football. His underathletic build might limit him at the next level, but he’s an exceptionally productive pass rusher with a quick first step and strong run support tendencies.

185: Jeremiah Wright — G, Auburn

A 6-5, 331-pound guard with experience at defensive tackle, Wright is an extremely physical player who asserts his strength over defenders routinely. The power in his hands jolts rushers on contact and walks them back.

186: Charles Demmings — CB, Stephen F. Austin

A 6-1, 193-pound high school track athlete, Demmings is a fluid mover with serious explosiveness in his lower half. The competition concerns are valid, but he’s a plus athlete even by NFL standards.

187: Roman Hemby — RB, Indiana

A 6-0, 207-pound Maryland transfer, Hemby is an athletic, versatile back. He gets up to top speed quickly and can outrun defenders down the sideline, with breakaway range in the open field.

188: Tyler Onyedim — DT, Texas A&M

A 6-3 and a half, 292-pound Texas native, Onyedim is an undersized, playmaking tackle. Despite his smaller frame, he’s a stout run defender, using his incredibly long arms to hold the point of attack.

189: Thaddeus Dixon — CB, North Carolina

A 6-0 and a half, 195-pound Washington transfer, Dixon is a physical corner always hunting the football. He makes receivers feel him throughout their route and fires to the ball in run support.

190: Eric McAlister — WR, TCU

A 6-3 and a half, 194-pound Boise State transfer, McAlister is a vertical burner, getting down the field in a hurry and making himself available. He can attack zone coverages well, finding soft spots to settle down in.

191: Domani Jackson — CB, Alabama

A 6-1, 194-pound USC transfer, Jackson is long and fluid, matching great movement skills with the frame to hold up in the NFL. With good awareness from off-coverage, he can crack down to make plays on the ball.

192: Owen Heinecke — LB, Oklahoma

A 6-1 and a half, 227-pound lacrosse recruit for Ohio State, Heinecke later transferred to the Sooners for football. Despite his smaller frame, he’s a good athlete, with great ball skills and natural feel in zone coverage. Heinecke’s status is up in the air, as he’s currently suing the NCAA for eligibility after they counted his three lacrosse games against him.

193: Mason Reiger — ED, Wisconsin

A 6-4 and a half, 251-pound former walk-on and Louisville transfer, Reiger flies around the field, stressing blocking schemes with his speed. He’s both experienced and refined, using his hands well to keep his chest clean.

194: Miles Kitselman — TE, Tennessee

A 6-5, 251-pound Alabama transfer, Kitselman is a blocking tight end through and through. He has a strong anchor in pass protection and can get out and block in space, offering versatility across multiple schemes.

195: Aiden Fisher — LB, Indiana

A 6-1, 232-pound former walk-on at James Madison, Fisher is the epitome of consistency at the linebacker position. Though he’s not overly athletic, he plays with solid fundamentals in all areas of the game.

196: Jager Burton — C, Kentucky

A 6-4, 312-pound former four-star recruit, Burton thrives when blocking on the move. He can get out in space and clear the way for his running back, getting to the second level and putting linebackers on the ground.

197: Red Murdock — LB, Buffalo

A 6-2, 232-pound All-American, Murdock could certainly outperform this ranking. His read-and-react abilities are among the best in the class, with a strong tackling form and solid zone coverage instincts.

198: Aamil Wagner — OT, Notre Dame

A 6-6, 306-pound two-year starter at right tackle, Wagner has incredible length and knows how to win the leverage battle. He keeps his feet active, providing a firm base that can move with pass rushers to keep them from gaining the edge.

199: Jalen Stroman — S, Notre Dame

A 6-0, 199-pound transfer from Virginia Tech, Stroman is a downhill playmaker who thrives in zone coverage. He reads the quarterback’s eyes well and has good instincts, firing to the ball with impressive physicality for his size.

200: Kaelon Black — RB, Indiana

A 5-10, 211-pound James Madison transfer, Black is a power runner. He uses his compact frame to his advantage, staying low in the hole and presenting a small target to tacklers.