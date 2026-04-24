49ers “Very Open” To Moving Down From No. 33

According to Jordan Schultz, the 49ers are considered to be “very open” to trading down from No. 33 overall to gain more draft capital.

Earlier this morning, Schultz reported that San Francisco, the Cardinals, and the Bills have received calls about potential trades at the top of the second round.

The 49ers acquired the No. 33 overall pick from the Jets on Thursday in exchange for the No. 30 and No. 90 overall picks. New York wound up taking Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. San Francisco has been busy working the phone lines, also moving down from No. 27 with the Dolphins, which became San Diego State CB Chris Johnson.

San Francisco still hasn’t made a selection after trading out of the first round with two separate moves. It’s a similar approach they took in 2022 and 2023.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan mentioned they were actually hoping to wheel and deal their way down the board.

“It wasn’t bad,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “That is one of the things we were kind of hoping to happen.”

San Francisco GM John Lynch added that they had their eyes on some players at the end of the first round, but they decided to move when they became unavailable.

“It’s the way the board fell. There were a couple or few players we would have taken had they been there. That didn’t happen,” Lynch said. “This was a draft a lot of people were trying to move back. We had a couple of deals secured.”

Lynch called No. 33 overall a “coveted pick.”

“The cool thing about the 33rd pick, it puts you in a nice (spot),” Lynch said. “We can reconvene, reset our board, reset our thoughts, and it’s a coveted pick.”

We’ll provide more on the 49ers as the news becomes available.