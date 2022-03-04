Saints Not Expected To Franchise S Marcus Williams, Prefer Long-Term Deal

Jeremy Fowler reports that Saints safety Marcus Williams does not expect to be franchise tagged for a second straight year.

Fowler says that the Saints would prefer to sign Williams to a long-term deal for cap purposes and to keep him long-term.

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him last year.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and is once again in position to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 74 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and eight pass deflections.

