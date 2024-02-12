Saints Officially Hiring 49ers Pass Game Coordinator Klint Kubiak As Offensive Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints and 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak have officially reached a deal to hire him as the next offensive coordinator in New Orleans.

The two sides had seemingly worked out a handshake agreement a couple of weeks ago and now things are just about official with the 2024 season over.

The Saints have also been filling out the rest of the staff with the understanding Kubiak would be coming on board.

Kubiak, 36, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator.