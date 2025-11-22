Saints Officially Waive WR Brandin Cooks, Call Up Two

The New Orleans Saints officially waived veteran WR Brandin Cooks on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter.

The Saints also elevated WR Dante Pettis and G William Sherman to their active roster.

New Orleans reported attempted to include a “poison pill” in Cooks revised deal recently before that was disallowed by the NFL.

Cooks, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

The Saints signed Cooks to a two-year, $13 million deal this past March.

In 2025, Cooks has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 19 passes on 25 targets for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.