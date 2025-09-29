Saints OL Cesar Ruiz Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks With High-Ankle Sprain

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Saints OL Cesar Ruiz suffered a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Ruiz, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2020 out of Michigan. He finished out the fourth year of his four-year, $12,679,205 rookie contract that included a $6,781,240 signing bonus.

The contract included a fifth-year option for the Saints to pick up for the 2024 season. However, they opted to decline it in May before later signing Ruiz to a four-year, $44 million extension.

In 2025, Ruiz has made four starts for the Saints.