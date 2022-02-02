Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Had Knee Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk recently had what was termed as a minor offseason knee surgery.

The goal was to clean out issues that plagued him throughout this past season and help him enter next season healthy. No word on whether this will affect Ramczyk for OTAs or training camp.

Ramczyk, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the Saints last summer.

In 2021, Ramczyk appeared in 10 games for the Saints, making 10 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 8 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.