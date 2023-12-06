Saints Place S Marcus Maye & DT Malcolm Roach On IR, Claim LB Monty Rice

Per Brooke Kirchhofer, the New Orleans Saints placed S Marcus Maye and DT Malcolm Roach on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The team filled the open roster spots by claiming LB Monty Rice off the waiver wire from the Titans and signing DT P.J. Mustipher.

Maye and Roach will miss at least four games before they’re eligible to return.

Maye, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye in February of last year which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal in 2022.

In 2023, Maye has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 67 safety out of 88 qualifying players.

Rice, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Rice signed a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442. He was in the third year of the deal when the Titans waived him.

In 2023, Rice has appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles.