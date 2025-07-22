Saints Placing TEs Taysom Hill & Foster Moreau On PUP List

Per Nick Underhill, the Saints are placing TEs Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau on the PUP list to open training camp.

Hill, 34, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Saints.

Hill played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, but the Saints gave Hill a sizable contract extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and due a $10 million base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Hill appeared in eight games for the Saints and rushed for 278 yards on 39 carries (7.1 YPA) and six touchdowns to go along with 23 receptions on 31 targets for 187 yards.

Moreau, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year contract with the Raiders.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million through incentives with the Saints.

In 2024, Moreau appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and caught 32 passes for 413 yards receiving and five touchdowns.