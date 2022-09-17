Saints Promote DT Christian Ringo To Active Roster

The New Orleans Saints officially elevated DT Christian Ringo from the practice squad to their active roster for Week 2’s game against the Buccaneers.

Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract.

The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights contract in 2018 before cutting him loose coming out of the preseason. From there, he had brief stints with the Bengals, Lions and Cowboys before joining the Saints last year.

New Orleans released him coming out of the preseason and later added him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Ringo appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 26 tackles, no sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.