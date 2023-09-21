Saints Promote LB Ty Summers, Sign WR Kirk Merritt To PS

The New Orleans Saints officially signed LB Ty Summers to their active roster on Thursday and added WR Kirk Merritt to their practice squad.

Here’s the Saints’ updated practice squad:

Summers, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off of the Jaguars practice squad back in December. He returned to New Orleans this summer and has been on and off of their roster.

In 2022, Summers appeared in six games for the Saints and Jaguars and recorded four total tackles.