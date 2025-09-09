Saints Promoting TE Jack Stoll

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are promoting TE Jack Stoll from the practice squad to the active roster.

He was one of their elevations this past week and now has a full-time spot on the 53.

Stoll, 27, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 before catching on with the Eagles. He made the team as an undrafted free agent, the only undrafted free agent to do so that season.

The Giants signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was among their final roster cuts. Stoll later signed on with the Eagles before being waived in November and claimed by the Dolphins.

The Saints signed Stoll to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Stoll appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and Dolphins and caught two passes for 10 yards.