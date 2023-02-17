Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry Expected To Stay With Team

According to Aaron Wilson, Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry is expected to remain in New Orleans.

Curry has received interest for some offensive coordinator vacancies this offseason, including the Broncos and Buccaneers.

Curry, 43, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of North Carolina back in 2002 and played six seasons with the team.

He began his coaching career with the 49ers as an offensive assistant back in 2014 before joining the Saints in 2016.

Curry was promoted to WR coach in 2018 before being promoted to QB coach in 2021.