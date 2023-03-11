Saints Re-Sign TE Juwan Johnson To Two-Year Deal

According to his agent AJ Vaynerchuk, the Saints have re-signed TE Juwan Johnson to a two-year contract.

Congratulations to our client & restricted free agent Juwan Johnson ( @juwanplease ) for agreeing to a new contract with the @Saints that covers the upcoming 2023 season as well as the 2024 season. Proud of you my guy! — AJ Vaynerchuk (@ajv) March 11, 2023

Johnson, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020, converting from wide receiver to tight end.

He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

Johnson re-signed with the Saints for the 2021 season on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Saints and caught 42 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns.