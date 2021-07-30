Saints Re-Sign WR Tommylee Lewis

According to Amie Just, the Saints signed WR Tommylee Lewis to a contract on Friday.

Lewis, 28, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois back in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.62 million contract, but the Saints declined to tender him an offer as a restricted free agent.

From there, Lewis agreed to a contract with the Lions, but was later placed on the PUP list and waived. He returned to the Saints on a futures contract in January of last year.

The Panthers signed Lewis to a contract a few months later before eventually moving on. He returned to the Saints’ practice squad soon after. New Orleans waived him back in November and he bounced on and off the team’s active roster.

In 2020, Lewis appeared in five games and caught one pass for five years receiving.