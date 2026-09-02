Saints Re-Signed Two To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints re-signed WR Kevin Austin and TE Treyton Welch to the practice squad, per Nick Underhill.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

DE Fadil Diggs RB CJ Donaldson DB TJ Hall Jr. T Alan Herron T Easton Kilty WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper WR Trey Palmer LB Jackson Sirmon K Charlie Smyth DL Jay’Viar Suggs RB Zamir White T Alex Wollschlaeger WR Cedric Tillman TE Stone Smartt WR Kevin Austin TE Treyton Welch

Austin Jr., 26, originally went undrafted out of Notre Dame back in 2022. He caught on with the Jaguars and was among their final roster cuts, later being brought back to the practice squad.

He signed a reserve/futures deal with the team back in January of 2023 but wound up being waived in August of that year. Austin Jr. then signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL back in January of 2024, going on to win the UFL Championship with the team.

He spent the 2025 season going back and forth from the Saints’ practice squad and active roster.

In 2024, Austin appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 11 passes for 151 yards.