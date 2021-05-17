Dolphins Claim CB Trill Williams Off Waivers From Saints

According to Field Yates, the Dolphins have claimed undrafted CB Trill Williams off waivers from the Saints.

The Saints opted to waive Williams last week with a failed physical designation. Aaron Wilson had previously reported New Orleans was re-signing Williams but it appears Miami swooped in with a claim.

Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Syracuse and opted out midway through the 2020 season due to injuries. He went undrafted a few weeks ago.

The Saints signed Williams to a rookie contract shortly after the draft but cut him with a failed physical designation.

During his three years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 93 tackles, three forced fumbles, ten deflections, and four interceptions.