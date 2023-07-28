Saints Re-Signing LS Zach Wood To Four-Year Extension

The New Orleans Saints are re-signing LS Zach Wood to a four-year extension, according to Katherine Terrell.

Wood, 30, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist back in 2016. He was waived at the start of the regular season but returned to Dallas on a futures contract in 2017.

He caught on with the Saints shortly after being cut by the Cowboys in September of 2017 and re-signed to two consecutive one-year deals with New Orleans before being re-signed to a four-year extension back in 2020.