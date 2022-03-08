Saints Re-Signing OL Ethan Greenidge To One-Year Deal

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints are re-signing OL Ethan Greenidge to a one-year contract.

Greenidge, 24, went undrafted out of Villanova back in 2019. He was then picked up by the Saints and made their 53-man roster, yet remained inactive for the 2019 season. He later made his NFL debut during the 2020 season.

He made a base salary of $850,000 for the 2021 season and was a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Greenidge appeared in 15 games for the Saints.