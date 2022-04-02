Saints Re-Signing S P.J. Williams To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are re-signing S P.J. Williams to a one-year contract.
Williams, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,061,619 contract before returning to the Saints on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019.
Williams returned to the Saints on a one-year, $2 million contract before agreeing to another one-year deal last offseason. This will mark the fourth time Williams has agreed to a one-year deal with New Orleans.
In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 42 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!