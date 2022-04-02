Saints Re-Signing S P.J. Williams To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are re-signing S P.J. Williams to a one-year contract.

Williams, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,061,619 contract before returning to the Saints on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019.

Williams returned to the Saints on a one-year, $2 million contract before agreeing to another one-year deal last offseason. This will mark the fourth time Williams has agreed to a one-year deal with New Orleans.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 42 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.