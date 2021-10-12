Saints Release CB Desmond Trufant & DB Brian Poole, Re-Sign DT Christian Ringo

The New Orleans Saints have released CB Desmond Trufant and DB Brian Poole on Tuesday and re-signed DT Christian Ringo.

Trufant, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.165 million contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.026 million for the 2017 season.

Atlanta later signed Trufant to a five-year, $69 million extension with nearly $42 million guaranteed in 2017. He stood to make a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season before getting released with a post-June 1 designation.

Trufant signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Lions in 2020 but was released after just one season. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears before joining the Saints last month.

In 2021, Trufant has appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded three tackles and one pass defense.

Ringo, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract.

The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights contract in 2018 before cutting him loose coming out of the preseason. From there, he had brief stints with the Bengals, Lions and Cowboys before joining the Saints last year.

In 2021, Ringo has appeared in four games for the Saints and recorded five tackles and no sacks.