Saints Release QB Ben DiNucci

The New Orleans Saints released QB Ben DiNucci, the quarterback announced on his social media.

DiNucci, 28, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract back in 2022 only to release him at the start of the season. He parlayed a strong season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons into a futures deal with the Broncos.

The Broncos later added DiNucci to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal last year before releasing him in May. He then signed with the Bills at the start of August but was let go after training camp and eventually caught on with the Saints. DiNucci signed a futures deal with New Orleans in January 2025.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.