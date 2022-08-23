Saints Releasing TE Chris Herndon, Placing WR Kevin White On IR

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that they are releasing TE Chris Herndon and placing WR Kevin White on injured reserve.

The Saints are also releasing rookie OT Sage Doxtater and DT Jaleel Johnson from injured reserve with settlements.

Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year.

Herndon had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he caught on with New Orleans.

In 2021, Herndon appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.