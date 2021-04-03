Saints Reportedly Intrigued By Florida QB Kyle Trask

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are a “sneaky contender” to draft a quarterback after the first round this year.

Fowler specifically mentions Florida QB Kyle Trask as someone to keep an eye for the Saints.

“They are a sneaky contender to get a quarterback somewhere after round one,” Fowler said. “I’m told that they do like Florid’s Kyle Trask. I was at Florida’s Pro Day. There’s a little bit of buzz that the Saints like him so they got Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill this year. Maybe they get a guy like Trask. Get him in your building, develop him. He could be an option in 2022 so they’re a team that could at least look into that in the later rounds.”

The Saints haven’t committed to anyone being their long-term solution at quarterback, even though they’re expected to go into the 2021 season with Jameis Winston as their starter.

New Orleans has routinely done work on quarterback prospects in recent years, so it would not be surprising to see them add a young prospect this year.

Trask has had an incendiary year for the Gator and was the school’s first finalist for the Heisman trophy since Tim Tebow. He had some remaining eligibility given the waiver the NCAA granted to players due to the pandemic, but opted to forego that to pursue his career in the NFL.

Trask figures to be a middle-round pick in this year’s draft.

Lance Zierlein compares Trask to Brad Johnson.

For his career, Trask appeared in 27 games for Florida and completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 7,386 yards, 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions to go along with 54 yards receiving and eight touchdowns over the course of three seasons.