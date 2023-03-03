Saints Reportedly ‘Ready’ To Sign Derek Carr

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explained on The Official Jets Podcast that the Saints are ready to get a deal done with free agent QB Derek Carr.

However, Carr could be waiting for a second team to show serious interest so he can try to leverage a better deal out of New Orleans.

“I’ve even talked to some teams who wonder if Carr wants to go to the NFC just ’cause it’s a little bit easier path. Less of a quarterback pantheon, so to speak,” he suggested. “You don’t have Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert, Josh Allen—all those guys. It might be a path of least resistance to win,” Fowler said, via PanthersWire.com.

“So that would bring Carolina into the mix ’cause they have a talented roster if they wanna go that route. Saints—it’s my understanding they wanna get something done with Derek Carr. Like, they’re ready to do that.

“So, he has options. I get the sense that he’s just sorta waiting it out patiently so that that second team can get heavily involved, along with the Saints, and then you have more leverage.”

Carr met with all three teams at the combine and that was after he visited with the Jets and Saints.

Reports have said that Carr is seeking over $35 million per year as part of a new deal.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr last week before his contract guarantees locked in.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.