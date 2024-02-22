Saints Restructure Contract For C Erik McCoy

The New Orleans Saints are restructuring the contract of C Erik McCoy, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

New Orleans is converting his salary and roster bonus to clear $7.18 million in cap space for 2024.

McCoy, 26, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He signed a four-year, $6 million rookie contract that included $3.7 million in guarantees.

He was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.

He was due base salaries of $9.6 million in each of the next two seasons.

In 2023, McCoy appeared in and started 17 games for the Saints at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 center out of 36 qualifying players.