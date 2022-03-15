Saints Restructure DE Marcus Davenport’s Deal For $6.8M In Cap Space

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints have restructured DE Marcus Davenport‘s deal to create $6.8 million in cap space for 2022.

Davenport was entering the final year of his deal and due $9.553 million on the fifth-year option. The Saints converted most of that into a signing bonus, and while Schefter doesn’t specifically say so, they added four void years onto the end to spread out the savings.

New Orleans pulled a similar maneuver with CB Marshon Lattimore last offseason.

Davenport, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option last offseason, which will cost $9.553 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

In 2021, Davenport appeared in 11 games for the Saints and recorded 39 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery.