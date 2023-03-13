Saints Restructuring DE Cameron Jordan’s Deal For $10M In Cap Space

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are reworking DE Cameron Jordan‘s deal for $10 million in cap space.

That’s how much the Saints would save with a simple restructure of Jordan’s deal, converting his base salary to a signing bonus.

The Saints still have a few more moves to go to get under the cap in time for the start of the new league year, so expect a couple more restructures soon.

Jordan, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

In 2022, Jordan appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 66 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.