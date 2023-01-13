Saints Retaining Dennis Allen As Head Coach

On Friday, Saints GM Mickey Loomis announced that Dennis Allen will return as the team’s head coach in 2023, per Nick Underhill.

Loomis did say that they haven’t completed all of their coaching staff evaluations at this time and the process will continue into next week.

It’s clear that Sean Payton will not be back in New Orleans and Loomis confirmed that they’ve given permission to the Broncos, Texans and Cardinals to interview him.

Allen, 50, began his coaching career at Texans A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he spent three years in the position before he was fired. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

The Saints opted to name Allen head coach following Sean Payton’s decision to retire.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

In his first season as the Saints’ head coach, Allen has led the team to a record of 7 and 10.