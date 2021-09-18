Saints Rework Bradley Roby & Marcus Davenport’s Contracts, Create $1.76M Of Cap Room

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints restructured the contract of newly acquired CB Bradley Roby and converted $847,376 of his salary into a bonus. This move created $677,901 in cap space by adding three voidable years to his deal.
New Orleans also converted $1,354,235 of DE Marcus Davenport‘s salary into a bonus while adding three void years to his agreement created $1,083,388 in cap space.
In total, the Saints freed up $1,761,289 of available cap space.
Roby, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos from 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.95 million rookie contract when the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option.
Roby made a base salary of $8.526 million for the 2018 season and was allowed to leave as an unrestricted free agent by Denver. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Texans before returning to Houston on a three-year, $36 million contract last year.
In 2020, Roby appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.
Davenport, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.
The Saints picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $9.553 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.
In 2021, Davenport has appeared in one game for the Saints and recorded three total tackles and one sack.
