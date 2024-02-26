Saints Rework DL Carl Granderson’s Deal, Clear $7.2M Of Cap Room

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints recently restructured the contract of DL Carl Granderson.

According to Pelissero, the Saints cleared $7.2 million of cap space for the 2024 season.

The Saints are once again working to get under the cap before the start of free agency next month.

New Orleans recently restructured the contracts of DT Nathan Shepherd, QB Derek Carr, and OL Erik McCoy and created about $33 million.

Granderson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in April of 2019 and made the Saints 53-man roster.

He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and was set to earn a salary of $965,000 in 2022 as an exclusive rights deal. The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal back in March of 2022 and then agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with $35.3 million guaranteed last year.

In 2023, Granderson appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 78 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a pass defense.