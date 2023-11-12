Saints Rule Out QB Derek Carr With Right Shoulder Injury, Possible Concussion

The Saints ruled out QB Derek Carr on Sunday due to a right shoulder injury. Carr was also being evaluated for a concussion.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2023, Carr has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

We will have more news on Carr as it becomes available.