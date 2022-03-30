Saints S Malcolm Jenkins Announces Retirement

Saints S Malcolm Jenkins announced he is retiring from football after 13 seasons, per Ryan Clark.

2 time Super Bowl champion & 3 time pro bowler @MalcolmJenkins tells @thepivot crew that he is retiring after an amazing 13 year career!! Congrats brother! Welcome to the rest of your life. We know you’ll be just as amazing in your new chapter! See full video on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/H33g1ISF6v — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 30, 2022

The Saints restructured Jenkins’ contract, lowering his base salary to the minimum. They will probably wait to officially process his retirement until June 1, which will net them about a million in cap space.

Jenkins, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2009. He spent five years in New Orleans before signing on with the Eagles in 2014.

Jenkins was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million in the final year of his deal in 2020 when the Eagles released him. He signed with the Saints on a four-year, $32 million deal in 2020.

For his career, Jenkins appeared in 199 games over 13 seasons for the Saints and Eagles, recording 1,018 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 21 interceptions, including seven returned for touchdowns, 20 forced fumbles, 11 recoveries and another defensive touchdown, and 111 pass deflections.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler and named second-team All-Pro in 2010. In 2016, he was the recipient of the Alan Page Community Award.