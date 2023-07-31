Saints Sign DE Kyle Phillips

The New Orleans Saints are signing DE Kyle Phillips to a contract on Monday, according to Nick Underhill.

Phillips, 26, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Tennessee. He’s made their active roster as a rookie and played seven games in 2020 before landing on the injured reserve.

Phillips was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and landed on IR before being activated in November.

In 2021, Phillips has appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.