Saints Sign First-Round DT Bryan Bresee

The New Orleans Saints have officially signed No. 29 overall pick DT Bryan Bresee to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for the Saints:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Bryan Bresee DT Signed 2 40 Isaiah Foskey DE 3 71 Kendre Miller RB Signed 4 103 Nick Saldiveri OT Signed 4 127 Jake Haener QB 5 146 Jordan Howden S Signed 6 195 A.T. Perry WR Signed

Bresee, 21, was one of the nation’s top high school recruits and started three years at Clemson. He was a freshman All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020, and still made second and third-team all-conference despite battling injuries in 2021 and 2022.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Colts DT Grover Stewart.

The No. 29 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $13,403,202 contract that includes a $6,747,783 signing bonus and will carry a $2,436,946 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Bresee recorded 51 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections in 25 career games.