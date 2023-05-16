Saints Sign First-Round DT Bryan Bresee

The New Orleans Saints have officially signed No. 29 overall pick DT Bryan Bresee to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for the Saints:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|29
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|Signed
|2
|40
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|3
|71
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Signed
|4
|103
|Nick Saldiveri
|OT
|Signed
|4
|127
|Jake Haener
|QB
|5
|146
|Jordan Howden
|S
|Signed
|6
|195
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Signed
Bresee, 21, was one of the nation’s top high school recruits and started three years at Clemson. He was a freshman All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020, and still made second and third-team all-conference despite battling injuries in 2021 and 2022.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Colts DT Grover Stewart.
The No. 29 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $13,403,202 contract that includes a $6,747,783 signing bonus and will carry a $2,436,946 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his three-year college career, Bresee recorded 51 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections in 25 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!