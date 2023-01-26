Saints Sign Four Players To Futures Deals

The New Orleans Saints officially signed four players to futures contracts on Thursday including WR Kawaan Baker, LB Ryan Connelly, TE Miller Forristall, and K Alex Quevedo.

Here’s the updated list of New Orleans’ futures deals:

G Yasir Durant DT Prince Emili RB Derrick Gore DB Vincent Gray TE Lucas Krull QB Jake Luton LB Nephi Sewell DE Jabari Zuniga G Koda Martin DB Troy Pride WR Kawaan Baker LB Ryan Connelly TE Miller Forristall K Alex Quevedo

Connelly, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season.

The Giants somewhat opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Vikings. Minnesota just recently activated and waived him.

In 2022, Connelly appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded one tackle.