Saints Sign Fourth-Round QB Jake Haener

The New Orleans Saints officially signed fourth-round QB Jake Haener to a rookie contract, per the team’s official site.

New Orleans has now signed all but one draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Bryan Bresee DT Signed 2 40 Isaiah Foskey DE 3 71 Kendre Miller RB Signed 4 103 Nick Saldiveri OT Signed 4 127 Jake Haener QB Signed 5 146 Jordan Howden S Signed 6 195 A.T. Perry WR Signed

Haener, 24, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $926,203 in 2023.

During his college, career, Haener appeared in 33 games and made 29 starts, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 9,120 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions, to go along with eight rushing touchdowns.