Saints Sign LB Shaq Smith

The New Orleans Saints officially signed LB Shaq Smith to a contract on Tuesday.

Smith, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland last week. He began his college career at Clemson before transferring to Maryland for the 2019 season.

Smith missed most of the 2020 season due to pandemic protocols.

For his college career, Smith appeared in 40 games, making 10 starts and recorded 54 tackles, two sacks, an interception and five pass deflections over the course of four seasons.