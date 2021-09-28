Saints Sign OT Jordan Mills To PS, Release DB Ka’dar Hollman

The New Orleans Saints signed OT Jordan Mills to their practice squad on Tuesday and released DB Ka’dar Hollman from the unit, according to Nick Underhill.
Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:
- WR Kawaan Baker
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DB KeiVarae Russell
- WR Kevin White
- WR Easop Winston
- TE Ethan Wolf
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- G Derrick Kelly
- DB Dylan Mabin
- OT Caleb Benenoch
- WR Kenny Stills
- C Austin Reiter
- FB Adam Prentice
- LB Wynton McManis
- DB Jordan Miller
- OT Jordan Mills
Mills, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He spent two years in Chicago before among their roster cuts at the start of the 2015 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Cowboys.
Mills had a brief stint with the Lions before the Bills signed him to their active roster. Buffalo re-signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract back in 2017.
From there, Mills had brief stints with the Dolphins, Cardinals and Cowboys before joining the Saints this past August. He was released soon after.
For his career, Mills has appeared in 90 games, making 84 starts.
