Saints Sign Second-Round EDGE Isaiah Foskey 

The New Orleans Saints have officially signed No. 40 overall pick EDGE Isaiah Foskey to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

The Saints have now signed their entire 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Bryan Bresee DT Signed 2 40 Isaiah Foskey DE Signed 3 71 Kendre Miller RB Signed 4 103 Nick Saldiveri OT Signed 4 127 Jake Haener QB Signed 5 146 Jordan Howden S Signed 6 195 A.T. Perry WR Signed

Foskey, 22, was a Consensus All-American in 2022 for the Fighting Irish. The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the second round on him.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,734,721 rookie contract that includes a $3,352,524 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,588,131 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Foskey recorded 121 tackles, 25 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.