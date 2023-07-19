Saints Sign Second-Round EDGE Isaiah Foskey 

The New Orleans Saints have officially signed No. 40 overall pick EDGE Isaiah Foskey to a rookie contract on Wednesday.
Done Deal: @IFoskey 🔑 #Saints pic.twitter.com/Iuj1WawjFc
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 19, 2023
The Saints have now signed their entire 2023 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|29
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|Signed
|2
|40
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Signed
|3
|71
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Signed
|4
|103
|Nick Saldiveri
|OT
|Signed
|4
|127
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Signed
|5
|146
|Jordan Howden
|S
|Signed
|6
|195
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Signed
Foskey, 22, was a Consensus All-American in 2022 for the Fighting Irish. The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the second round on him.
Lance Zierlein compares him to former Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,734,721 rookie contract that includes a $3,352,524 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,588,131 in 2023.
During his four-year college career, Foskey recorded 121 tackles, 25 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!