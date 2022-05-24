Saints Sign TE Kahale Warring, Waive DB Jack Koerner

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Kahale Warring to a contract and waived DB Jack Koerner.

Warring, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus when Houston waived him.

The Patriots claimed him off of waivers from the Texans before opting to waive him a few days later and he was quickly claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis cut him loose after just a few days and he had a brief stint with the Bills before joining the Jaguars towards the end of the year.

In 2021, Warring appeared in two games for the Bills and Jaguars, but did not register a stat.