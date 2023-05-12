Saints Sign Third-Round RB Kendre Miller 

The New Orleans Saints have officially signed third-round RB Kendre Miller to a rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

Miller is the first of the Saints’ draft picks to sign their rookie deals:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Bryan Bresee DT 2 40 Isaiah Foskey DE 3 71 Kendre Miller RB Signed 4 103 Nick Saldiveri OT 4 127 Jake Haener QB 5 146 Jordan Howden S 6 195 A.T. Perry WR

Miller, 20, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,028,058 in 2023.

During his three seasons with the Horned Frogs, Miller appeared in 33 games and rushed 361 times for 2,410 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown.