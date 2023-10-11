Saints Sign Three To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints signed three players to their practice squad on Wednesday including TE J.P. Holtz, WR Jontre Kriklin and G Tommy Kraemer, per the NFL Transactions wire.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

DB Johnathan Abram LB Ryan Connelly (Injured) WR Shaquan Davis (Injured) DT Jack Heflin DE Niko Lalos LB Anfernee Orji LB Jaylon Smith RB Jordan Mims TE Tommy Hudson DB Faion Hicks TE Michael Jacobson DB Cameron Dantzler T Mark Evans DB Daniel Sorensen T Cameron Erving TE J.P. Holtz WR Jontre Kriklin G Tommy Kraemer

Holtz, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2016. Cleveland signed him to their practice squad and re-signed him to a one-year futures contract the following offseason.

After bouncing on and off the Browns’ practice squad, he later signed on with Washington. Holtz spent time on and off the Commanders’ active roster before ultimately being waived in 2019. From there, Holtz caught on with the Bears where he spent two seasons with the team. Chicago declined to tender a qualifying offer to Holtz this offseason, making him a free-agent.

He caught on with the Saints in April of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts in August.

In 2022, Holtz appeared in six games and made two starts for the Saints but did not record any statistics.