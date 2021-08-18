Saints Signing CB Bryan Mills

Doug Kyed of PFF reports that the Saints are signing CB Bryan Mills to a contract on Wednesday.

The Saints have been in need of cornerback help for a few weeks now and made it clear that they would be adding someone at some point.

Mills, 22, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina Central this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks but was just recently waived.

During the 2019 season in college, Mills recorded 22 tackles, five interceptions, a half sack and 13 pass deflections over the course of 12 games.