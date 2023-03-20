Saints Signing DB Lonnie Johnson To One-Year Deal

The New Orleans Saints are signing DB Lonnie Johnson to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz.

Johnson, 27, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed.

He stood to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season when he was traded by the Texans to the Chiefs for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

Kansas City opted to waive him and he was quickly claimed by Tennessee.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 11 tackles.