Saints Signing DE Chase Young To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Saints are signing DE Chase Young to a contract after he visited with the team on Monday.

Josina Anderson reports that the deal is for one year and is worth up to $13 million. Adam Schefter reports that the deal is fully guaranteed.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

The team then traded him to the 49ers at the deadline for a compensatory third-round pick.

In 2023, Young appeared in seven games for the Commanders and nine games for the 49ers. He recorded 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.