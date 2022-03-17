Saints Signing DL Kentavius Street

The New Orleans Saints are signing DL Kentavius Street, according to Tom Pelissero.

Street will add veteran depth to the team’s defensive line, and should have an opportunity to compete for a starting role.

Street, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He is entering the second year of his four-year, $3,070,200 rookie contract that included a $610,200 signing bonus.

In 2021, Street appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers. He finished with 27 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and three sacks. He also has one forced fumble.