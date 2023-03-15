Saints Signing RB Jamaal Williams To Three-Year Deal

The New Orleans Saints are signing RB Jamaal Williams to a three-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport adds that the deal is for a total of $12 million with $8 million guaranteed.

Williams, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 out of BYU. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021.

In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 262 rushing attempts for 1066 yards (4.1 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. He also recorded 12 receptions for 73 yards (6.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.