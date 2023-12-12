Saints Signing RB James Robinson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints plan to sign RB James Robinson to a contract.

He was one of four running backs to work out with the team today.

Robinson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England opted to release Robinson and he caught on with the Giants in August. He was released a few weeks later before signing on with the Packers for a stint.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.